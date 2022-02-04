Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a "happy, healthy relationship".

The 52-year-old actress and Ben previously dated between 2002 and 2004, and they rekindled their romance last year, with Jennifer feeling they're both now at "different places" in their lives.

She shared: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

Jennifer has already been married three times, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

But she's convinced that Ben, 49, is the perfect man for her.

She told People magazine: "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.

"We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

Jennifer and Ben's romance attracted huge attention and scrutiny in the early 2000s.

But the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker is convinced they're both now older and wiser, and will be able to cope with the pressure this time around.

She said: "I think we are strong enough now to know what's real and what's not, whereas when we were younger maybe some of those outside voices were a little bit tougher for us to reconcile and survive."

Jennifer also feels they're both on the same page at this point in their lives.

She explained: "I feel like he's at a place in his life where - just like I feel about myself - it's been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship."