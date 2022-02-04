Rob Delaney is celebrating 20 years of sobriety.

The 45-year-old actor quit drinking in 2002, after he blacked out while driving and crashed into a building in Los Angeles, and he's now taken to Instagram to celebrate his sobriety landmark.

He shared: "Hi there, as of today I have been sober for 20 years, which is a long time. It's almost two decades. And I'm shocked and overwhelmed and grateful."

The 'Deadpool 2' star also reflected on the journey he's been on over the last 20 years.

He said: "Twenty years ago I was in jail in a wheelchair and now I'm on a couch, with a lovely quilt, and my life is unrecognisable."

Rob subsequently thanked his wife Leah and the rest of his support network for helping him to overcome his struggles.

He explained: "I got a lot of help from a lot of wonderful people. I started doing volunteer work after I'd been sober for a while, and through that I met my wife 18 years ago, and we've had so many children together. And I had the courage to pursue the career that I really wanted to.

"Things are better now. I'm not hungover, I'm not wondering if I'm in the beginning throes of schizophrenia because my desire to drink was so palpable. It was like personified; it felt like a thing in me being like, 'Drink!,' and I don't have that anymore."

Rob has also urged anyone going through similar issues to seek help.

He said: "I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who's helped me, and let people who might be struggling with drugs or alcohol know that there is a way out, and if it happened for me, it can happen for you. Love to everyone."