'Euphoria' has been renewed for a third season.

The drama series has been a huge hit with viewers since its launch in 2019, and HBO has now officially renewed the programme for a third season.

Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming, said: "Sam [Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart."

The hit TV show stars the likes of Zendaya, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo.

And Francesca is already looking forward to season three of 'Euphoria'.

She said: "We couldn't be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."

Zendaya plays the part of Rue Bennett, a teenage drug addict, in the show, and the actress previously admitted that she jumped at the chance to join the Sam Levinson-created series.

She explained: "I think the choice to do this show wasn’t really a choice. I just felt like I had to do it.

"I felt very connected and emotionally invested in Rue, and the characters. When I met Sam, I immediately was drawn to the story that he was telling and how honest it was because I think Rue is a version of himself, and his experience with addiction.

"I thought it was a beautiful story. It wasn’t a decision of like, 'oh, is this the right thing to do?' Or, 'is somebody going to think this way of me?' All those preconceived notions about what I was supposed to do just kind of went out the window because I was really just focused on what emotionally felt like the right decision and the right move."