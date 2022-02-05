Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany are expecting their second child.

The 36-year-old actor - who already has Ashtyn, 11 months, with Brittany - has taken to Instagram to announce the news to his followers.

As part of a compilation video - which features a positive pregnancy test - there's text that says: "I invited him to a calendar event 'Baby #2 due date!!!!' (sic)"

And as the calendar invite appeared on his phone, Kellan says: "You're pregnant? Oh my gosh! What?"

A visibly emotional Brittany then replies: "I couldn't wait to tell you."

The video also features footage from a sonogram and a clip of Ashtyn wearing a "Big Sister" T-shirt.

Kellan captioned the post: "2 under 2 in 2022 God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz. (sic)"

Kellan and Brittany suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

But seven months later, the loved-up couple - who tied the knot in 2017 - announced they were expecting a child.

In February 2021, Brittany wrote online: "The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away.

"It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension."

Meanwhile, Kellan - who played Emmett Cullen in the 'Twilight' franchise - previously spoke about his ambition to become a dad.

He said: "I've always had a father's heart and I come from a separated family. My parents were divorced and so never felt complete really. I'm really looking forward to teaching my children the stuff that I learned not to do and what to do and I want a big family."