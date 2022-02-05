Dua Lipa was in a "bikini and a cowboy hat" when she agreed to collaborate with Sir Elton John.

The 26-year-old pop star teamed up with the music icon for their hit single 'Cold Heart', and Dua was thrilled to work with one of her biggest inspirations.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', she added: "'Rocket Man' is my driving song It's my shower song. It's my song that I sing along to myself."

Dua released her last album, 'Future Nostalgia', in 2020. But the award-winning star never knew that her song 'Levitating' would become such a big hit.

She confessed: "I can never preempt what song people are going to react to the best but 'Levitating' was the first song that helped dictate the rest of the album."

Last month, Dua claimed hard work has been the key to her success.

The London-born singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and Dua doesn't have any intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Discussing her work ethic, Dua explained: "It’s just something that’s ingrained in me.

"I don’t know what it is but I feel like, at any point, the rug could be pulled from under my feet if I don’t work hard enough."

The pop star also revealed she's recently been working on her new album.

Dua explained that she already has a "vision" and a name for the record.

She said: "I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded.

"It has a vision. It has a name, I think - for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from 'Future Nostalgia'.

"It’s still in baby form, so we’ll see as it progresses. In all honesty, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear, but I’m in no rush."