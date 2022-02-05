Liam Gallagher felt like the "best thing since sliced bread" when he played at Knebworth.

Oasis performed two nights in front of 125,000 at the venue in 1996, and Liam wished he could've played there for a whole week.

The 49-year-old star - who is returning to perform at Knebworth on June 3 and 4 - reflected: "Obviously, when you're young and we did it with Oasis, I was 20-something, or whatever, and you know, you are sitting there thinking, 'Oh we should have played there for a week' because you think you are great, and you are the best thing since sliced bread."

Liam is "blown away" by the thought of returning to Knebworth later this year.

But the chart-topping star is confident he'll give his fans a show to remember.

He told "At 50, doing it around my 50th is something to be, like, I'm blown away by it, man. But I know I'll deliver, I ain't gonna thank God for it and all that. You know what I mean?"

Liam recently teamed up with Dave Grohl to record his new single 'Everything’s Electric', and he's explained how their collaboration came together.

The singer revealed he was en route to the pub when the opportunity to work with Dave, 53, presented itself.

He told the 'Absolute Radio Breakfast Show': "We had been recording for about two months, on and off. So, all the songs are ready, I'm off down to the pub. I get a phone call going, 'Look, can you go back in the studio, Dave's got a song for you with Greg Kurstin. Give it a listen. If you like it, put a vocal down and maybe see if it goes on the album.'

"Anyway, so I listen to it. I had to sack going to the pub, went in, whacked the vocal down, sent it back to him. He sent it back with a few notes and that and there we have it."