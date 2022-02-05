Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has given birth to a baby girl.

The 34-year-old model and her 54-year-old partner Jason Statham - who also have son Jack, four, together - reportedly welcomed the latest addition to their family in London earlier this week, a source told MailOnline.

Rosie announced her latest pregnancy in August.

The model has been with Jason for over 10 years and the couple got engaged in 2016, one year before she gave birth to Jack.

Speaking about their decision to have a long engagement, she said at the time: "We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us; we're so happy.

"I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding."

And Rosie recently gushed about what an amazing father Jason is.

She told her fans: "He's an amazing hands on Daddy. A supportive and protective partner and he's pretty funny too."

Meanwhile, Rosie also revealed motherhood has made her reconsider her beauty priorities.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: “When you become a parent, you become time-poor. You don’t have that time for yourself, or that ability to just go off and lock yourself in your bathroom in the middle of the day and play around with products. I certainly remember having a lot of that prior to my son being born.

"Oftentimes, I’ll have to decide: it’s 9am and I can do hair or make-up, which one is it going to be today? Usually it’s make-up because I can just throw my hair up.”

The Victoria’s Secret model also attributed becoming a mother to seeing the world in a different way and rethinking the notion of beauty.

Rosie said: “And then on an emotional level, I think you just start to see the world through your children’s eyes. You start to think about what you want to instill in them. And you think about what their impression of beauty will be, and of me as they get older. I grew up in a household where we weren’t self conscious, we were not aware of the way we looked.

"I don’t want to place a big importance on beauty and looks. But at the same time, it’s a big part of my work. It’s an interesting one that I think will continue to evolve and will be important to keep check of as I have more children.”