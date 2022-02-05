Sir Elton John will miss his own Oscars bash this year.

The 74-year-old singer has thrown an annual Hollywood party on Academy Awards night for the past 30 years, in order to raise money for his Aids Foundation, but he will be absent this year due to a scheduling clash.

The Oscars have been postponed from February to March 27 when Elton is back on his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour and he didn't want to disappoint fans after the tour was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Elton is absolutely gutted he can’t make the party but it was completely out of his hands.

"When his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour was rescheduled, he kept the first Oscars date free.

"But when the ceremony was then moved, everything was already set in stone. Elton’s annual Oscars Party has raised tens of millions for his Aids Foundation to date and he always plans his touring schedule so he can attend.

"It was completely unavoidable.

"Elton didn’t want to let down those thousands of fans who’d held on to their tickets for his gig in Nebraska and waited so patiently for the tour to be rescheduled after Covid."

However, the party will go ahead in Los Angeles, with Elton's husband David Furnish hosting the star-studded bash in his absence.

The insider added: "His husband David Furnish and a huge list of very special guests will be in attendance at the Oscars Party in Los Angeles and they will more than make up for his absence.

“There is no doubt it will be another brilliant night that will raise a lot of money for his charity.”