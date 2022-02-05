Noomi Rapace forces herself to party even when she’d rather go home to bed.

The ‘Lamb’ actress admitted one of the best pieces of advice she’s been given is that she’d remember the night she “stayed up” far more than those when she just had an early night, so she will commit to going to events even when she’s exhausted.

She said: “You only remember the nights you stayed up, you don’t remember the nights you slept. This advice is from my American publicist. We were in Toronto at a film festival and were out for three nights in a row at different parties and events and I was so tired.

“She reminded me that there was a birthday party I had to go to, when I just wanted to go back to the hotel and sleep.

“But then she told me this bit of advice and it stuck with me. That saying has been echoing inside me for years.

“Oh, and I did go to the birthday party.”

However, the ‘Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ actress admitted there have been times when she’s regretted living by the maxim because she’s felt so bad the next day.

Asked the worst advice, she admitted to Grazia's 'Life Advice' podcast: “It is the same as one of my best pieces of advice, you only remember the nights you stayed up, you don’t remember the nights you slept.

“I live by this advice a little too much.

“I like telling other people this advice – and I’m quite good at convincing them to stay up too.

“There are many nights where I have stayed up when I should have just slept.

“The next morning, you’re just crawling out of bed and it’s painful.”