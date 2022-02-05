Jessica Chastain believes Tammy Faye Bakker sent her messages from beyond the grave.

The 44-year-old actress portrays the late evangelist – who died in 2007 – in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, and she claimed some “really beautiful” things happened on set which convinced her the TV personality was there with her.

Asked if she felt any signs from Tammy, she said: “Sometimes. I don’t want to share too much because it’s private, but we’ve been going through some personal things.

“Sometimes we’ll be talking and a light will go on.

“There are some really beautiful things that have happened on set.”

Jessica felt “lucky” to meet some of the people from Tammy’s life as part of her research into the role.

She said: “I’ve been lucky enough to talk to her children.

“Plus, we run into people with very close connections to her, like bodyguards.

“There are so many people in Charlotte [where she lived] who knew her and every single person says Tammy was the real deal.

“She was always hugging people, she was touching them.

“You get to see the journey of this woman and the idea of her discovering if she is worthy of love.”

Whatever the actress’ questions, Tammy’s children were always ready to answer them.

Jessica told Britain’s OK! magazine: “They shared so much with me.

“If I’m doing a scene, I can text them and get an answer immediately.

“Even down to the little things, like Tammy always had Vicky VapoRub on her bedside table.”