The UK government has set a new target for nationwide 1Gbps broadband.

The Conservative government initially hoped to reach its target by 2025 - but it's now revised that plan, announcing that it hopes to have nationwide 1Gbps broadband by 2030.

Matthew Howett - who works at the research company Assembly - has accused the government of "a slight shifting of the goalposts".

Speaking to the BBC, he added: "How close they get to 'nationwide' will depend on two things - firstly, how far and fast the commercial build happens, and secondly, how well the government's scheme for the 20 percent of the country that is harder to reach and will need public money goes."

In December, meanwhile, a study found that eight million UK homes had access to full-fibre broadband.

The figure equated to a record rise of three million since 2020, but Ernest Doku - Uswitch.com's telecoms expert - suggested that more people should take advantage of the opportunities.

The expert said: "Taking full fibre infrastructure to eight million households is an impressive achievement - but it is sobering to think that fewer than two million are actually taking advantage of these connections."