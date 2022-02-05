The code that powers Wordle can be copied and saved to continue playing it for years.

It's been revealed that the hit game can be played for up to seven years using the code, which is written in Javascript.

Professor Alan Woodward, a computer scientist from University of Surrey, explained: "Effectively you can keep a version of the game as it exists today with enough data to keep you going for a long time."

The popular game was recently sold to the New York Times, prompting fears that people will no longer be able to play Wordle for free.

However, Nick Allan, a legal director at the law firm Lewis Silkin, has warned that copying the code could come with legal consequences.

He told the BBC: "The particular expression of the software code underlying a game like Wordle will be protected as a literary copyright work under UK copyright law.

"It is not possible to waive UK copyright, and the copyright provided on the Wordle website is not obviously licensed to the general public on a free, perpetual open-source basis.

"Unless [creator Josh Wardle] has provided this type of general licence to the public, he or the New York Times are likely to still retain the right to enforce the copyright as they see fit."