Rob Brydon says Prince William has lost his looks.

The 'Gavin and Stacey' actor poked fun at the British royal's appearance, joking that he was "gorgeous" for 12 months "before the gene pool kicked in".

According to the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column, Rob, 56, said: "We all have an age at which we peak. The example I always give is Prince William. Do you remember as a teenager, he had about a year when he was gorgeous. For just 12 months, he looked like a model... then the gene pool kicked in.

"For a while, he could have been on the cover of a magazine. After, he could still have been on the cover of a magazine, but it would have been Horse & Hound and somebody would have been riding him."

Brydon is not the only famous actor to mock 39-year-old William's appearance.

During a 2019 interview, Rob Lowe poked fun at William's hair loss when he was asked if he thinks he's more or less vain than the average British man.

He responded: "That's a low bar. Can we talk about William? The future king of your country let himself lose his own hair, so (that's why) I say British men set a very low bar.

"Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair. He's going to be the King of England!"

However, Prince William isn't taking his receding hairline too seriously, joking after his son Prince George was born in 2013 that "he has way more hair than me, thank God!"