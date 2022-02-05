Liam Gallagher gives up smoking and booze

Liam Gallagher has given up cigarettes and alcohol.

The 49-year-old singer admitted he leads a clean-living lifestyle when he is touring because he needs to watch his health as he approaches his 50th birthday in September.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, Liam said: "When I’m singing, there’s no smoking and I don’t drink dairy on the day.

"I just have jasmine tea. It’s good for the throat. When that’s done, then I go back to how I am.

"I know it doesn’t sound very rock ’n’ roll and all that but as you get older... I’m nearly 50.

"On my 50th, without a doubt, I’ll be definitely having a do."

And while he had taken up running, he has had to quit because of injuries to his hips.

Liam said: "I’m not running any more. I can’t run, my hips are mashed up. I’m just walking, lots of walking."

However, Liam hasn't completely turned his back on partying and recently enjoyed a raucous trip to Mustique in the Caribbean with his fiancée Debbie Gwyther for her 40th birthday.

He said: "There was seven days out there on a bender and it was like something out of the Nineties. I’m still recovering from that.”

