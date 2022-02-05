The Weeknd has been discussing potential "humanitarian projects" with Simi Khadra.

The 31-year-old singer was romantically linked to Simi, 28, after they were recently spotted enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles, but it turns out they were actually meeting to put "their ideas together".

A source told E! News: "They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with.

"They have been recently talking about partnering on a few humanitarian projects together. He loves talking about movies and the art form."

Another insider explained that the duo have been friends "for years".

The insider said: "The Weeknd and Simi are not dating. They've been friends for years."

Meanwhile, The Weeknd previously revealed he became close friends with comedian Jim Carrey around the time of his 30th birthday.

Asked whether the pandemic ruined his celebrations, he replied: "My birthday was right before. The party wasn’t big. It was a little venue. Super grungy. Really good. It’s a place on the Eastside, lit-up floors. I was DJ’ing with friends. There were like a hundred people.

"We had fun, and we were sloppy. I think I hugged every single person in that building. It was a great moment. And I met Jim Carrey."

The musician subsequently explained that he only lived "two buildings down" from the Hollywood star.

The award-winning singer - who has previously dated Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez - shared: "He lived literally like two buildings down from me.

"He had a telescope, and I had a telescope. He was like, 'Where do you live? What floor do you live on?' I was like, Blah, blah, blah. And we looked out the windows on our telescopes and we could see each other."