Prince Andrew will give evidence under oath in March.

The 61-year-old royal will give evidence in London as part of the civil sexual assault case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who is suing him in the US.

The date for a deposition has been set for March 10 in the UK capital, which has been described as a neutral location.

Giuffre - who was formerly known as Virginia Roberts - has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - who committed suicide in August 2019 - and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with Andrew in 2001.

The prince - who is the third child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip - has denied all of the allegations and his lawyers have confirmed he's ready to fight the case in court.

The prince - who is not facing any legal action in the UK - previously requested a trial by jury.

In January, his legal team filed an 11-page document with the court that set out his response to the allegations.

In the document - which was submitted to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York - Andrew's legal team detailed a series of defences "without assuming the burden of proof, and expressly denying any and all wrongdoing".

The document added: "Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint."

The legal team also previously argued to get the lawsuit dismissed, citing a 2009 deal and $500,000 settlement she agreed with Epstein.

However, a judge in New York ruled in January that the case could continue.