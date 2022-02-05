Andrew Garfield fears a hollow spiritualism has "seeped into every aspect of our lives".

The 38-year-old actor has revealed he's particularly concerned about the negative influence of social media and the pressure it puts on young people.

Andrew said: "Young people [are] particularly feeling the need to prove their worth, or to feel a sense of belonging by exposing all of their private thoughts and images and lives through their social media channels and feeling left out if they don’t, feeling not included if they don’t."

Andrew believes the issue "began decades ago" - but society is only now dealing with its impact.

He told The Independent: "It’s a kind of epidemic of ‘not enough-ness’ that I think began decades ago that we’re really having to reckon with now, in terms of our ways of valuing ourselves and our ways of valuing each other."

Andrew has managed to avoid the potential pitfalls of fame and success.

And he's credited his support network for helping him to keep his feet on the ground.

He explained: "I think I’ve surrounded myself with things that make the deeper parts of me come alive rather than the ones that will be a coke-filled orgy of a moment and will then feel like total s*** the next morning. I know that s*** doesn’t last."

Andrew was actually encouraged to try his hand at acting by his mother, who recognised he was having a tough time at school.

The Hollywood star - who recently appeared in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - said: "She knew I probably wouldn’t make any money from it, but she saw her son was having trouble and was not feeling a sense of joy about being alive."