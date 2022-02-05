Simu Liu "exaggerated" his martial arts skills to star in 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings'.

The 32-year-old actor played the central character in the 2021 Marvel movie, but he's confessed to embellishing his talents in order to land the coveted role.

During a discussion with Ariana DeBose for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, he explained: "When I got the part, they asked me about my martial arts background and experience, which of course I exaggerated because I wanted the job really badly."

In response, Ariana said: "You bluffed your way into the part - I love it!"

Simu subsequently explained he'd "done some work as an on-again, off-again stuntman" - but he considered himself to be more of a dancer than a martial artist.

He said: "If we’re honest, I think I was more of a dancer than I ever was a martial artist."

Last year, Simu admitted being Marvel's first Asian lead felt "very, very momentous".

The movie star felt very proud to become the first actor of Asian descent to lead a Marvel Studios film, describing it as an "incredible moment".

Simu - who was born in China, but emigrated to Canada at the age of five - said: "It is such an incredible moment. Very, very momentous. You know, I never had a superhero to look up to in that way growing up..."

Simu starred in the movie alongside the likes of Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu and Benedict Wong, and he admitted that some of the cast members are now among his "closest friends".

He shared: "I can honestly say - and this is not, like, a bit or a soundbite - I came out of this with six or seven of the people that I call my closest friends today. It was really just so many people going through the same thing and understanding the importance of this movie and what it will mean to so many people."