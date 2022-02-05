Queen Elizabeth's golden carriage could reappear for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 95-year-old monarch has previously confessed to feeling uncomfortable during her ride in the Gold State Coach for her Coronation - but it's now being refurbished ahead of the Jubilee.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It would be an incredible comeback.

"But it would be too uncomfortable for the Queen these days and it needs a massive overhaul for that to happen."

The Georgian-era carriage - which was commissioned by King George III in 1760 - hasn't appeared on London's streets for the last 20 years. However, it remains to be seen what role it will ultimately play in the upcoming celebrations.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the Royal Mail in the UK is planning to celebrate the landmark occasion with eight new stamps.

The images will feature photographs of the monarch - who is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year - throughout her reign.

One of the stamps features a photo of the Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, during a tour to Washington DC in the US in 1957.

There is also stamp that shows the Queen in her Order of the Garter robes in 1999.

Simon Thompson, the chief executive of Royal Mail, said: "We are honoured to be releasing them to mark the occasion of the first Platinum Jubilee in the UK's history, a momentous occasion."

None of the stamps feature the traditional silhouette of the monarch. The Royal Mail has confirmed that as they already include an image of the Queen, it's not necessary.

The special collection of stamps will be available to buy at 7,000 Post Office branches across the UK.