Nina Dobrev will be "anxiously watching" Shaun White at the Winter Olympics from home.

The 33-year-old actress has been dating the sports star since early 2020, and she can't wait to watch the three-time Winter Olympic snowboarding champion compete in Beijing.

Speaking about her plans for the Games, Nina - who is currently in the US promoting her new movie, 'The One' - told Us Weekly: "We’ll be anxiously watching from home and cheering him on. I’m very, very excited for him. I can’t wait."

The actress wasn't able to watch the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. But she has recorded it and she can't wait to see Shaun in action.

The 35-year-old star has already confirmed he will retire from the sport after the Games in China.

Shaun - who won his first gold in 2006 in Turin - also revealed he's determined to enjoy every moment of his last Olympics.

The snowboarder - who also won gold in Vancouver and Pyeongchang - added: "The thing I'm the most proud of would be staying on top of a sport that's ever-changing for as long as I have.

"It's almost like fashion, it's ever changing - you're trying to guess the trend of what's going to happen and have your finger on the pulse."

Nina, meanwhile, has always insisted she would support Shaun with whatever decision he takes about his future.

The actress - who was born in Bulgaria but emigrated to Canada as a child - explained: "I support him in whatever decision he makes, always."

She also claimed the decision about when to retire was entirely up to Shaun.

Nina said: "He’s the only one who could make those decisions."