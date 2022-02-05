Kanye West is feeling "powerless" amid his feud with Kim Kardashian West.

The 44-year-old rap star and his estranged wife have recently exchanged insults over social media, with Kim accusing Kanye of constantly attacking her online.

A source told Us Weekly: "Kanye is putting divorce matters to the back burner. He didn’t choose divorce and isn’t liking that Kim is basically ‘winning’ so far when it comes to the kids [and] the home."

Kanye - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with the brunette beauty - isn't trying to make Kim "look like a bad person".

However, he also feels powerless in the current situation.

The insider added: "[Kanye is] just trying to win power back."

Kim, 41, previously claimed she's the "main provider and caregiver" for their children.

The TV star posted a statement on social media after Kanye complained about her joint TikTok account with Chicago.

Kim - who filed for a divorce in early 2021 and is now dating comedian Pete Davidson - said on Instagram: "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

"From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."