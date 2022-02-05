Rihanna reportedly plans to marry ASAP Rocky.

The 33-year-old singer recently revealed she's expecting her first child with the rap star, and Rihanna is already planning to tie the knot.

A source said: "Rihanna is totally smitten with ASAP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional.

"They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same."

The loved-up duo - who started dating in 2020 - don't plan to marry before the arrival of their baby.

But Rihanna sees ASAP as her "forever person" and she is looking forward to getting married one day.

The insider told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and ASAP is her forever person.

"The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it’s the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts."

Rihanna recently revealed her burgeoning baby bump during a day out with ASAP in New York City.

And the 'Rude Boy' hitmaker - who previously dated the likes of Chris Brown, Drake and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel - can't wait to to embrace the challenge of motherhood.

A source explained: "Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom.

"She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."