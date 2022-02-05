Olivia Rodrigo feels like a "vessel" for her music.

The 18-year-old pop star - who released her debut album, 'SOUR', in May - has likened writing her chart-topping hits to vomiting her thoughts onto a page.

Reflecting on her songwriting process, Olivia shared: "I always say that you can toil away, writing songs for hours, but there are certain ones that emerge from the ether, where you’re just a vessel. You vomit them straight onto the page. Those are some of my favourite songs that I’ve ever written."

Olivia also explained that she tries to listen to music like it's "spoken-word poetry".

She told Interview magazine: "I’m trying to prioritise production more. I listen to music as if it’s spoken-word poetry. I’m a lyric-driven songwriter, so it’s been a learning process to focus on other things.

"Collaborating really broadens my horizons to other important things about music."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously explained how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced her debut album.

The singer - who starred in the Disney show 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - also confessed to being an "oversharer".

Asked about writing "brutally honest songs", she said: "I think that was the beauty of making a record in the pandemic a little bit and also I think that's the fun thing about making your first record is you're kind of like not caught up in it, being consumed. You're kind of just writing how you feel and writing to get it out.

"And I don't know ... I've never been worried about writing like vulnerably like that.

"I'd always been such an oversharer and it's actually like people around me who are like, 'OK Olivia, like tone it down, Olivia maybe you shouldn't say that in public' or something like that ... but yeah I love writing really brutally honest songs."