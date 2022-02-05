'Octomum' Mandy Allwood "never recovered" from the heartache of losing her children.

Mandy - who recently died of cancer, aged 56 - made headlines around the world in 1996 when she announced she was expecting eight babies with her then-partner Paul Hudson, but her six boys and two girls did not survive.

A neighbour shared: "She was certainly a character to say the least, but she never recovered from what happened to her."

Mandy - who later had triplets - ultimately turned to alcohol as she struggled to come to terms with her loss.

The neighbour told the Daily Mail newspaper: "You can't even imagine the trauma she went through so it's understandable, I suppose. But she did have her struggles with the bottle."

Mandy spent the last few years of her life in a flat in Stratford-upon-Avon.

But she found the loss of her children - who were born at 24 weeks, over the course of three days and three nights - to be "too much to handle.

A local resident explained: "I tried to give her what she needed and to help. It was a shame, I felt sorry for her - but it was just too much to handle.

"She flooded the flat underneath her when she overfilled her bath. She was just so drunk. It happened three times."

Mandy was laid to rest on Friday (04.02.22). Mark Beard, her friend, recently revealed that Mandy had an operation before Christmas, after she was diagnosed with cancer.

He said: "She has been struggling with cancer for a while and had an operation before Christmas but told us recently that it had come back. I don't know what sort of cancer it was."