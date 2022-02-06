Patrick Wilson thinks he’s eaten “dog s***”.

The ‘Aquaman’ actor regularly has to clean up after his pet pooch and he’s convinced that, in doing so, he’s accidentally “licked” faeces off his own hand.

Asked the worst thing he’s put in his mouth, he said: “I’m sure, in my quest to clean up dog c***, then I have licked the bag to open the bag and then it’s on my hand and I have dog s*** in there too. It is what it is!”

After spending so long cleaning up after his animals in his garden, the 48-year-old actor joked he is “immune” to the smell.

Discussing the worst smell in the world, he told the new issue of Empire magazine: “You’re talking to a guy that spends a good portion of the week cleaning up dog s*** in his yard.

“But I’m sort of immune to that now. Vomit in a dirty bar bathroom perhaps? I’ll hurl just thinking about it.”

The ‘Fargo’ star – who has two sons with wife Dagmara Domińczy – has a “glaring” scare on his hand from his dog.

He said: “My most glaring [scar] is on my hand from my dog, when she was a puppy and scratched the c*** out of my hands in the dead of winter. I still have a three-inch scar from that.

“My oldest scar is from when I had a hernia, when I was a kid.

“I was about two-and-a-half or three. That’s a good one.”