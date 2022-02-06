Cara Delevingne “wanted to be” Avril Lavigne when she was younger.

The 29-year-old model-and-actress was the proud owner of a neon pink electric guitar when she was at school but she admitted she was “way more” into how the instrument looked than actually being able to play it.

She said: "Back then I was way more into the look than the actual guitar.

“I was like, 'I want to be Avril Lavigne!' God, it was hysterical."

Cara turns 30 in August and she’s looking forward to reaching the milestone age – though she admitted that may change when she actually gets there.

She told the new UK issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: "Getting older is so nice.

“I’m so excited, but call me on the day and see how I’m doing – I’ll probably cry."

The ‘Suicide Squad’ star – who is pansexual – has been single since splitting from Ashley Benson in 2020 and she’s enjoyed being alone and having the time to “really work” on herself.

She said: "It’s been nice to be single. I hadn’t spent time to really work on myself because I had been in back-to-back relationships for a while."

But the ‘Carnival Row’ actress is more cautious about being open about her personal life these days.

She said: "When you have a relationship, there’s definitely an element of it being exposed, especially with coming out and being in public relationships, like when I was with Annie [Clark, aka St Vincent]. But now I really value my privacy so much, so no one can put their ideas and comments on it."

