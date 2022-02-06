Spotify sees itself as a creator company.

The popular streaming platform - which has recently come under fire amid accusations of spreading misinformation - is keen to help audio creators make a living, irrespective of their opinions.

Daniel Ek - the CEO of Spotify - said: "We’re trying to balance creative expression with the safety of our users, and of course, this is a very complicated issue."

Spotify ultimately aspires to reach 50 million creators worldwide. The company also intends to continue to invest in its various tools and resources.

Ek said: "We want to be the best place for audio creators. We’ve only scratched the surface of the creative potential in audio."

Meanwhile, the White House recently praised Spotify's decision to add advisory warnings to podcasts following a COVID-19 controversy.

Press secretary Jen Psaki welcomed the move as a "positive step", following the recent outrage over Joe Rogan's show.

She said: "Our hope is [that] all major tech platforms and all major news sources for that matter be responsible and be vigilant to ensure that the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as COVID."

'The Joe Rogan Podcast' came under fire after two guests voiced views that contradicted the advice of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.