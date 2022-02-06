Prince Charles has praised the "steadfast support" of his "darling wife" Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The 73-year-old royal has sent a message to congratulate his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on celebrating 70 years on the throne and also took the opportunity to thank the monarch for her statement on Saturday (05.02.22) in which she expressed her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when her husband eventually takes the throne.

He said: "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty the Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years.

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of the Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."

It was previously suggested after Camilla and Charles married in 2005 that the duchess would be known as the first Princess Consort when Charles takes the throne but public support for the pair has increased in recent years and now they have the queen's backing for the 74-year-old royal to take on the traditional title.

In her message marking her Platinum Jubilee, the queen said: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The queen also paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April at the age of 99.

She added: "I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family. I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it. It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father's reign."