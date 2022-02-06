Harry Jowsey would 'love' to date Khloe Kardashian.

The 'Too Hot to Handle' star, 24, was rumoured to be dating the 37-year-old socialite and although Khloe slammed the claims as untrue, Harry has now admitted that he would "love" to take her out for a date.

He told TMZ: "I would actually love to take her on a date. I would love to. I feel like it would be so much fun for her, but I don't know what her situation is."

Harry then went on to point out why he would like to date the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, seeming to take a swipe at Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson - with whom she has three-year old True - after it was alleged that he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. and DNA test proved that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

He added: "I guess I wouldn't cheat on her, that's probably the biggest [reason]. Khloe, I would love to take you on a date."

However, the YouTube star isn't feeling too hopeful that he will be given a chance by the blonde beauty and is sure she will think he is a "f****** loser."

He said: ""I DM'd her a while ago and I said, 'How are you little hummingbird'. Then all that stuff came out and I unsent it. I got so embarrassed. She's going to think I'm a f****** loser."

The rumours - which were immediately shut down as "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE" by Khloe - had started when a fan account on Instagram shared an email which said their relationship had been confirmed."

It read: "'One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it's confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking. Apparently, they've been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house."