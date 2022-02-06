Tori Spelling is feeling more "confident" than ever before.

The 48-year-old actress - who is known for her starring role in 'Beverly Hills: 90210' - admitted that she struggled to "find her stride" until her she was in her thirties but has thinks that she "looks better" than she did in her younger years.

She said: "I definitely didn't find my stride with my self-confidence until probably my 30s, but I've got admit, I would say this past year I am feeling the most confident I ever have in my entire life. And that's kind of a game-changer because I'm 48 years old and I feel like I look better than when I was in my 30s or 20's even. So it's definitely important to me. For my kids, especially – my daughters."

Tori - who has daughters Stella, 13, and Hattie, 10, and sons Liam, 14, Finn, nine, and Beau, four, with husband Dean McDermott - went on to explain that she is raising "two strong females" who have overcome bullying.

She told E! News: "I'm raising two strong females who have both dealt with bullying in the past. Kind of being right on it with their self-confidence game. I tell my girls since they were born how beautiful they are, not just physically but inside. I tell them all the time."

Her comments come just days after she revealed that her eldest daughter Stella was behind her motivation to get a breast enlargement.

She said: "I got [my current implants] when I was really young. And I didn't know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn't know that you would have to do it again. It really hit home for me when [Stella] came to me and she's like, 'Mom, I'm concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone!'"