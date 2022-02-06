Gigi Hadid has apologised for hinting that Rihanna is expecting twins.

The 26-year-old model had initially commented on an Instagram made by the pregnant popstar and had mentioned "three angels" in her congratulatory message, which caused a "commotion" on social media, but was referring to Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky rather than a second baby.

Taking to Instagram to explain, she wrote: "I just caught word of this commotion. I meant rih / rocky / baby lol."

It comes just days after 'Umbrella' hitmaker Rihanna, 33, announced that she and her boyfriend Rocky - who she has been dating via a photoshoot showing off her pregnant belly.

An inside source later claimed that the Fenty Beauty founder "couldn't be happier" to be expecting and is "loving" all the bodily changes that pregnancy brings.

The source told PEOPLE: "Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty. Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different."

What's more, it was recently reported that Rihanna sees Rocky as her "forever person" and is planning to tie the knot in her native Barbados but not until after the baby is born.

A source said: "Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional. They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same. There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person. The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it’s the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts."