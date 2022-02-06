Demi Lovato has "learned how to be alone."

The 29-year-old popstar - who made the decision to drop gender pronouns in 2021 - admitted that she has "come to terms" with being single after previously calling off their engagement to actor Max Enrich in May 2020.

They said: "I’ve learned how to be alone. I think that at the beginning of COVID , I wasn’t alone. A part of that situation was me not wanting to be alone and then I really came to terms with it."

The former Disney Channel star then went on to explain that they have become "more secure" as a person since spending time alone.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Demi added: "Ever since I’ve been alone, I feel like I’ve learned more about myself. I’ve become more secure in the person that I am. It was just time that I needed to spend by myself because I feel like my whole life — well not my whole life, but ever since I started dating — I was always talking to somebody, or hooking up with someone, or in a relationship, and these past two years have been truly transformative for me."

The 'Confident' hitmaker then went on to claim that her latest single, titled 'fiimy (f*** it, i miss you)' was "definitely inspired" by things that had happened in life.

They said: "For me, [it was] definitely inspired by real life. We did this one early last year so some time has passed. Today, I’m feeling good being alone — but I definitely had my sad moment, for sure."