Lata Mangeshkar has died at the age of 92.

The Indian singer - who was known as the "nightingale of India" and sung the soundtracks of Bollywood films for over 70 years - passed away in hospital on Sunday (05.02.2022) one month after testing positive for COVID-19.

Leta's doctor, Dr. Pratit Samdani, said in a statement: "Lata Di died at 8:12 a.m. due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of Covid-19 diagnosis ."

Following her death, the Indian government has ordered two days of national mourning and their Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "anguished beyond words" to hear of the icon's passing.

He wrote on Twitter: "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

The influential performer - who recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages as well as some foreign languages - was cremated in a Mumbai funeral, receiving full state honours.

One mourner, Rajesh Kumar Ram, told told AFP: "Her voice touches the soul of every Indian. Her songs have been with us all through our lives."

The star - who was born in Indore in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh in 1929 - became known as a playback singer, providing the singing voice of actors in films and had the voice "every actress wanted" and went on to record more songs than The Beatles and The Rolling Stones collectively.

Music director Mohammed Zahur Khayyam said: "Soon every female actor wanted her voice. But she was always busy and only a few fortunate music directors got the chance to make her sing."