Lily James wore out 50 pair of fake breasts when filming Pam and Tommy

© BANG Media International

Tags

Lily James wore out 50 pairs of fake breasts when filming 'Pam & Tommy.'

The 32-year-old actress stars as Pamela Anderson in the biopic series which documents the theft and unauthorised release of a sex tape she made with then-husband Tommy Lee back in 1995 and Lily required a new pair of fake breasts ever day during shooting to play the buxom supermodel.

The show’s head of make-up, Jason Collins, said: “They’re made out of gel-filled silicone appliances, which move like real skin and absorb light similarly. We used a new pair every day for filming which meant having 50 made."

As well as silicon breasts, former 'Downtown Abbey' star Lily had to wear a fake forehead to transform into the 'Baywatch' actress, increasing the distance between Lily’s eyebrows and hairline.

Speaking to The Sun, Jason added: "We went through 65 to 70 foreheads throughout shooting.

For the show - which also features 'Captain America' star Sebastian Stan in the role of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee - , British actress Lily spoke in a Canadian accent continually for four months and had to take long walks in the countryside to get her English accent back.

She told Collider: "Whilst filming, as it went on, I less recognised myself like this because I was, more often than not, dressed up in my whole look. And I stayed in the accent the entire four months, or however long it was we shot. It was weird becoming English Lily again. [The accent] was glaringly obvious that I did have to actively take myself off and go to the English countryside and just go on long walks and assimilate back into myself."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend