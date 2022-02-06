Azealia Banks says that Kanye West is an "abusive psychopath."

The 30-year-old star took to Instagram to slam her fellow rapper amid his ongoing feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over her decision to put their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok.

She wrote: "Y’all are making way too many excuses for Kanye. This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion s***, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she is some sort of criminal."

Kanye - who also has Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with reality star Kim, who filed for divorce from him in 2021 - had previously called Kim out for her decision to start a TikTok page with their eldest daughter without his consent, to which she replied that his "constant attacks on social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

'Luxury' hitmaker Azealia went on to blast Kanye further, claiming that he is an "abusive psychopath" who sees his daughter as a "piece of f****** property" as she continued her tirade.

She wrote: "Maybe North is looking for a fun escape because she has to look online and see her dumb ass dad always talking s–t about her mother and when Kim won’t give him the attention he begs for he turns his anger on her by posting her picture to his Instagram, talking about ‘his will’ as if she is a f****** piece of property and not a young Black girl just trying to be happy. For f*** sake. Kanye West is an abusive psychopath, it’s beyond mental illness. Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy a**!"(sic)