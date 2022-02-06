Tom Holland regrets not getting in touch with Andrew Garfield when he took over the role of Spider-Man from him.

The 25-year-old actor played the Marvel superhero in the 2021 box office smash 'No Way Home' and admitted that he wished he had called Andrew, 38, - who had played the role in 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' as well as its 2014 sequel - and would have been "heartbroken" if he had been in Andrew's position.

He said: "Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called [Garfield] when I took over as Spider-Man. Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would’ve been heartbroken."

Tom went on to explain that he saw 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as an "opportunity" to "make amends" with Andrew, who made cameo appearance in the film alongside fellow Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire.

He added: "So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity. It was not only an opportunity for him to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we realize we could share this thing. The look on his face when he saves Zendaya is totally genuine, and I’m really proud of him."

The acclaimed actor then went on to reveal how he thanked his fellow stars for "elevating" his famous superhero character before he took the reins.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I said to [Maguire and Garfield], ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you for doing this. Thank you for being here. Thank you for elevating Spider-Man in the ways that you have. Thank you for being so gracious and allowing me to share this with you. Thank you for taking a leap of faith and coming back.’ Tobey hadn’t acted in nearly 10 years, so we all embraced each other, and we were all crying because it meant so much to us."