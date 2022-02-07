Kanye West and Julia Fox are still together, amid speculation they split.

The 'Uncut Gems' star recently took to her Instagram Stories to explain why she unfollowed fan accounts and deleted some photos with the 44-year-old rap legend on the social media app.

On Sunday (06.02.22), she said in a clip from her bathroom: “Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself.

“Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore.

“I took the f****** photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’”

An insider has since told Page Six that the 32-year-old actress and Yeezy founder - who legally changed his name to Ye - are still going strong.

They insisted: “She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal."

The breakup rumours came as the 'Jesus Walks' rapper became locked in a vicious war of words with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker has been critical of his ex's decision to allow their daughter North, eight, to be on TikTok and has accused her security team of not letting him in their former marital home when he's with their children, but the Skims founder - who also has Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kanye - hit back and described herself as the "main provider and caregiver" for the kids.

Kim responded on Instagram: "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star continued: "I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

Kim - who is dating comedian Pete Davidson - also accused Kanye of "trying to control and manipulate" the situation.

She wrote: "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

The reality star insisted she wants to resolve their issues "privately".

The TV star - who married Kanye in 2014 - explained: "Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."