Sofia Vergara's surgery scar reminds her "how blessed" she is to have survived cancer.

The 49-year-old actress was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 28, and on World Cancer Day, Sofia reflected on how "lucky and grateful" she is to share her story and urged everyone to get checked for signs of the disease.

Alongside a photo from her first acting lesson with her scar on display, she shared on Instagram: "At 28, “Cancer” was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup. But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story. I spent countless hours in radiation treatments, and, eventually, in surgery. Today, I get to call myself a cancer survivor.

"This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment, and seeing the scar on my throat reminds me of how blessed I felt that day—and every day since. I’m lucky and grateful to be in a position to share my story and say: early prevention is so important!! Schedule your annual check up for this year if you haven’t already."

The 'Modern Family' star recently shared how she responded to the shock diagnosis by educating herself about the condition.

She shared: "At 28 years old during a routine doctor’s visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck.

"They did a lot of tests and told finally me I had thyroid cancer. When you’re young and you hear that word ‘Cancer,’ your mind goes to so many places but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated.

"I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I was fortunate to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and most importantly, my family.

"I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together."

Sofia previously admitted she was "lucky" to have survived her cancer scare.

The Hollywood star - who has a 30-year-old son called Manolo with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez - was relieved the problem was discovered before the cancer had been allowed to spread.

She said: "I was lucky that's all I needed. That kind of cancer is very quiet, and usually you only realise you have it after it's already spread and it's much harder to treat."

And even though she's now cancer-free, Sofia remains conscious of the threat.

She explained: "I get my blood levels checked every three to six months to make sure my thyroid levels are good. And of course after cancer, every time I cough or feel something I'm a little paranoid."