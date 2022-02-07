Missy Peregrym is pregnant.

The 'FBI' actress and her husband Tom Oakley are expecting their second child, a sibling for their 23-month-old son Otis, and she is due to give birth in the summer.

Missy took to Instagram to share a video in which she smiled at Otis as he came running up to her and seemingly slapped her growing bump, prompting the 39-year-old star to burst into laughter.

She captioned her post: "My best effort at an “adorable” announcement [cry laughing face emoji]. Come on, I don’t have time for that.

"What I will always have time for, is this family, and I’m psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer blah blah blah [heart emoji] (sic)"

However, Missy - who married Tom in December 2018 - admitted there is a downside to having another child as she knows she won't be getting much rest.

She ended her post with the hashtag "#ripsleep."

Meanwhile, the Canadian actress recently admitted she's keen to join forces with some of the stars of 'FBI: Most Wanted' after the show, her programme and 'FBI International' all joined forces for a three-way crossover event earlier this year.

She said: “I’d love to work with Roxy [Sternberg] and Keisha [Castle-Hughes].

“There’s no way I’m ever getting to Hungary [where FBI: International films and is set], but it is possible that I could work with those women, and I think we’d have a blast. Especially now that we’re all mothers.”

The Canadian actress was previously married to 'Shazam' star Zachary Levi but the pair divorced after less than a year.