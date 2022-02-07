Kimberly Stewart has got engaged.

The 42-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Sir Rod Stewart and his ex-wife Alana Stewart - is set to marry producer Jesse Shapira, who she has been in a relationship with since March 2019.

Kimberly took to Instagram on Sunday (06.02.22) to share a picture of her and Jesse locked in an embrace while showing off her stunning engagement ring.

She simply captioned the post: "Forever [heart emoji] (sic)"

Tagged into the post was luxury jeweller Anita Ko, suggesting she had made the ring.

Kimberly was previously engaged to Talan Torriero and Cisco Adler and has 10-year-old daughter Delilah with actor Benicio del Toro.

The blonde beauty launched a new business, The Realm by Kimberly Stewart, during the coronavirus pandemic, with her company offering luxury home and office reorganisation services.

And she previously admitted the venture began with her tackling the "chaos" of her father's house.

She previously said: "During the quarantine, I couldn't stand looking at the chaos going on in my dad's pantry and kitchen so I got to work.

"I posted it on my Instagram for fun, and the response and feedback were phenomenal. I got direct messages from people asking me to come do their houses. At that point, the idea came to life, and I realised that I needed to reorganize closets professionally."

Kimberly also had to turn her attention to her daughter's room because the youngster hates getting rid of her favourite clothes, even when they no longer fit.

She said: "Delilah sometimes will wear a favourite article of clothing until it is two sizes too small, at which point mama steps in.

"I like to keep it simple for kids when they are at the age where they dress themselves. I have everything for Delilah in categories like play clothes, school clothes, dress up, etc."