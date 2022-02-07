Neve Campbell took Wes Craven to see Elvis Costello the last time they met before his death.

The 'Scream' actress - who worked alongside the late horror filmmaker on the first four films in the iconic movie franchise - has reflected on the last time she saw him before his death in 2015.

Appearing on CBC's 'The Q Interview', she said: "Last time I saw him, actually, my husband and I took him and his wife Iya to see Elvis Costello, because she was a big fan of Elvis.

"Wes had expressed this to me and I had a friend who had nannied for Elvis and got us tickets.

"We went to this concert and had dinner and met Elvis backstage afterwards. It was a really special experience... It was just a really sweet moment, and I'm really glad that I got that experience of him as my last."

The 48-year-old star also recalled the very first time she met Wes during auditions for 1996's 'Scream'.

She said: "I knew I was close because there were only a few of us left who were auditioning. they had built a set and lit it.

"I remember walking in and Wes, his gentle, paternal energy just gave me a lot of confidence.

"I was very nervous, and his guidance was great, his direction was great, and his energy really set the tone for everyone on set always."

Neve - who reprised her role as Sidney Prescott alongside Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) in this year's fifth instalment in the franchise, the first since Wes' death - admitted it was "bittersweet" with him on set.

She added: "You would think someone who makes these kind of films would be really sick and twisted - and yes, he had a side of that. [laughs]

"But, but, he was a really gentle, sweet - he was a professor, he was very knowledgeable, he was very kind, he was soft-spoken.

"He was tall and thin and when he entered a room, he walked like he was a gazelle... A wonderful human being and really was like a father figure to us."