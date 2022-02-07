Neve Campbell took Wes Craven to watch Elvis Costello the last time they ever saw each other

Neve Campbell took Wes Craven to see Elvis Costello the last time they met before his death.

The 'Scream' actress - who worked alongside the late horror filmmaker on the first four films in the iconic movie franchise - has reflected on the last time she saw him before his death in 2015.

Appearing on CBC's 'The Q Interview', she said: "Last time I saw him, actually, my husband and I took him and his wife Iya to see Elvis Costello, because she was a big fan of Elvis.

"Wes had expressed this to me and I had a friend who had nannied for Elvis and got us tickets.

"We went to this concert and had dinner and met Elvis backstage afterwards. It was a really special experience... It was just a really sweet moment, and I'm really glad that I got that experience of him as my last."

The 48-year-old star also recalled the very first time she met Wes during auditions for 1996's 'Scream'.

She said: "I knew I was close because there were only a few of us left who were auditioning. they had built a set and lit it.

"I remember walking in and Wes, his gentle, paternal energy just gave me a lot of confidence.

"I was very nervous, and his guidance was great, his direction was great, and his energy really set the tone for everyone on set always."

Neve - who reprised her role as Sidney Prescott alongside Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) in this year's fifth instalment in the franchise, the first since Wes' death - admitted it was "bittersweet" with him on set.

She added: "You would think someone who makes these kind of films would be really sick and twisted - and yes, he had a side of that. [laughs]

"But, but, he was a really gentle, sweet - he was a professor, he was very knowledgeable, he was very kind, he was soft-spoken.

"He was tall and thin and when he entered a room, he walked like he was a gazelle... A wonderful human being and really was like a father figure to us."

