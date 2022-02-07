Kylie Jenner has welcomed a baby boy with Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old businesswoman - who already has four-year old daughter Stormi with the rapper - announced on Instagram on Sunday that she had given birth on 02.02.2022, one day after Stormi 's birthday, confirmed by E! News to be a son.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the infant's hand, she wrote: "[blue heart emoji] 2/2/22."

Travis was quick to comment on the post, sharing six brown heart emojis and a blue heart before members of members of her famous family sent their congratulatory messages.

Kylie's older half-sister Kim Kardashian, 41, wrote: "Congratulations Travis, Kylie and Stormi" while their mother Kris Jenner, 66, simply wrote "Angel Pie."

Kourtney Kardashian - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick - hinted that she could relate to her younger sister as she wrote: "Mommy of two life" alongside a heart emoji and two prayer emojis.

No name has been announced yet, but a source claimed when the billionaire businesswoman and reality star first announced her pregnancy that she wanted to give Stormi a sibling "for a while".

The source told PEOPLE: "She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder - who kept her first pregnancy a secret from the media until after she had given birth - announced the news of her second pregnancy with a video in which saw her showing Travis Scott a positive pregnancy test and revealing the news to her mother Kris.

The arrival of Kylie's baby has made Kris Jenner a grandmother for the eleventh time, as she has four grandkids through daughter Kim, three through Kourtney Kardashian, one via Khloe Kardashian, one through son Rob Kardashian and now two via Kylie.