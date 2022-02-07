Olly Murs was “very worried” about bringing his girlfriend into the public eye.

The 37-year-old pop star started dating Amelia Tank - who is a part-time model and also works in a bank - in 2019 and he was nervous about making their relationship public because the 29-year-old beauty "hates" the idea of fame and she's content with her own life and career.

He said: “I was very worried. But she doesn’t want to be famous. She hates that side of it. She’s a bikini model but that’s not her full-time job. She works for a bank [as a communications manager] and has got her own career and her own life. She is not someone that wants to live off my name. She’s just really content being with me. We’re happy. We’re in love.”

The ’Troublemaker’ singer then went on to explain the coronavirus lockdown was a “good thing” for the couple because they “loved being around each other" and spending so long with just each other for company has only strengthened their relationship.

He told Fabulous magazine: “Lockdown was good for us. We were only together for a short time and then she moved in. We know quite a few couples that aren’t together after lockdown, whereas we still love being around each other.”

But Olly acknowledged having a big house in his native Essex helped the couple as it was easy to give each other space when they needed it.

He added: “It was lucky I have a house with space, as there were days that were a bit ‘urgh’ and we could get away from each other. I definitely sensed days when I walked into the lounge and I wasn’t her favourite person. You have your ups and downs, but you also have love. We very rarely argue.”