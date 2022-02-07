Kodi Smit-McPhee pretends to be Asa Butterfield.

‘The Power of the Dog’ star understands the confusion as he “clearly” resembles the ‘Sex Education’ actor but has given up correcting fans who get them mixed up and simply thanks them for being fans of the Netflix series.

Speaking at the unveiling of the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award nominees in London last week, the 25-year-old actor said: “I would have to say, I tend to be under the radar quite a bit so I’m not even going to try and lie and say they have people coming up to me a lot, but I do for some reason, well not for some reason, I clearly look him, I get a lot of Asa Butterfield’s fans coming up thinking that I’m him.

"At this point, I don’t even reject it, just like, ‘Yeah, thank you. I hope you love the show, it’s doing really good.”

Before Kodi made this admission, fellow nominee Millicent Simmonds - the star of ‘A Quiet Place 2’ - shared how “touching” she found when younger deaf people explained to her how “awesome” it was to see sign language in movies.

The 18-year-old actress said: “I do have a lot deaf children who come up to me or young people who say it's really awesome to see our language, American Sign Language, in film on the big screen, because for so many years, it hasn’t happened. And so that’s really been touching for me.

"I didn’t have that growing up, so I feel really honoured to be able to now give this to the younger community, I can can offer them a place where they can dream and it’s very inspirational when they say comments like that to me.”

Kodi and Millicent are nominated for the accolade alongside Ariana Debose, Lashana Lynch and Harris Dickinson.