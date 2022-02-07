Kerry Katona is looking for a new house because she doesn't feel "safe" after her car was stolen.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, her fiance Ryan Mahoney and her children have been living in a rental abode since relocating back to Cheshire last year and although she had initially hoped to buy the property, she's had a change of heart because the incident in December left her feeling "violated".

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "I had to up our security after our burglary.

"It really is a horrible feeling knowing that someone has been to your home. You feel violated. I still don’t feel safe.

"I can’t wait to move out and buy our own house. We’re currently renting where we are and I previously said that we would potentially think about buying it, but we’ve decided otherwise. But we’ll still stay in the area."

Kerry's update comes a few weeks after the 41-year-old star - who has Molly, 20, Lilly, 19, Heidi, 14, Max, 13, and seven-year-old DJ from previous relationships - admitted thieves stealing both her and Ryan's cars within a two-week period in December took a worrying toll on her youngest daughter.

She said: "I still don’t have any news about my stolen car and the investigation is ongoing. Then, just 11 days after it happened, Ryan’s car was stolen.

"It’s been a nightmare. It isn’t just the car – it’s had a huge knock-on effect on us as a family. It’s traumatised the children – and I think it’s really affected DJ.

"She seemed fine at first, but she’s had two temper tantrums and that’s not like my DJ at all. It could be a delayed reaction to everything that’s happened."

December was a tough month for Kerry and Ryan as they also contracted COVID-19 and she previously admitted their relationship was "tested"

She said: "Having our cars stolen and then getting Covid and being stuck indoors has really tested Ryan and me.

"We’ve been locked inside with the children with nowhere to go and it’s been really hard. As we couldn’t go out, the stress was getting on top of us and then we only had each other to take it out on.

"Ryan is usually the calmest person ever, but having his car stolen really did upset him.

She added: "But all couples go through testing times. I’ll be with Ryan until the day I die and I love him to pieces.

"Everything is good – it’s only made us stronger."