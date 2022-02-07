Apple will be charging developers of Dutch dating apps a 27% fee after a court order ruled that developers don’t have to use the tech giant's in-app purchase system in the Netherlands.

The iPhone manufacturer - which normally takes a 30% cut on digital purchases on digital purchases - will be charging a 27% commission fee to developers who use third-party payment methods, after the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets originally said that Apple was in breach of national competition rules .

Apple said in a statement: "Consistent with the ACM’s order, dating apps that are granted an entitlement to link out or use a third-party in-app payment provider will pay Apple a commission on transactions. Apple will charge a 27% commission on the price paid by the user, net of value-added taxes. This is a reduced rate that excludes value related to payment processing and related activities. Developers will be responsible for the collection and remittance of any applicable taxes, such as the Netherlands’ value-added tax (VAT), for sales processed by a third-party payment provider."

At the time of the court ruling, Apple appealed against the verdict, but claimed that it felt "obligated to make the mandated changes" after missing the deadline to comply with the order and being hit with a €5 million ($5.7 million) fine by the authority.

At the time, Apple said: "Because we do not believe these orders are in our users’ best interests, we have appealed the ACM’s decision to a higher court. We’re concerned these changes could compromise the user experience, and create new threats to user privacy and data security. In the meantime, we are obligated to make the mandated changes which we’re launching today and we will provide further information shortly."