A French retailer has listed the 'Batman Arkham Collection' for the Nintendo Switch.

WT&T, which previously leaked the Switch release dates for 'The Witcher 3' and 'Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection', has provided a release date of August 31, 2022.

The title has a PEGI rating of 18 and over and is priced at 59.99 Euro.

The Steam edition boasts 'Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition', 'Batman: Arkham City – Game of the Year Edition', 'Batman: Arkhan Knight', and the 'Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass'.

Meanwhile, a WB Montréal job listing for a senior gameplay AI programmer revealed that Gotham Knights are working on a new top-secret "AAA title".

There has been talk of a Superman game to act as a follow-up to 'Arkham Knight'.