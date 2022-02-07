Lena Dunham used to be "scared" of the beach.

The 35-year-old actress used to "cry hysterically" as a child whenever she went near the sand but admitted she has changed a lot since then.

The 'Girls' star shared a photo of herself in a bright yellow swimsuit and a clip of her embracing husband Luis Felber as they watched the waves and wrote on Instagram: "Until I was 10 I was scared of the beach and would cry hysterically if I touched sand. So I guess what I'm saying is have faith, people can CHANGE!!! (sic)"

The 35-year-old musician praised his wife in the comments.

He wrote: "Beach angel dream queen x x x [heart eye emojis] (sic)"

Last October, Lena reflected on how much of a great place she is in in her life after changing her priorities.

She wrote: "In the 4 years since I've gotten sober and begun my life as someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement. These changes have allowed me to be the kind of sister/friend/daughter that I want to be and yes- meet my husband (who, by the way, doesn't recognize me in those old photos because he sees how dimmed my light was.)

"I say this for any other person whose appearance has been changed with time, illness or circumstance-it's okay to live in your present body without treating it as transitional. I am, and I'm really enjoying it. Love you all.(sic)"

The actress had spoken out after being body shamed in her wedding photos and she insisted she had no reason to feel "ashamed".

She wrote: "One narrative I take issue with, largely because it's a story I don't want other women, other people, to get lodged in their heads is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television.

"Firstly "did Lena eat the cast of Girls" just isn't a very good joke- I could punch that up for the Tweeter.

"Secondly, it's ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn- an echo chamber of body shaming.

"But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness? Of course weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain. The pics I’m being compared to are from when I was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness."