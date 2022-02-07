Amazon has seen a rise in profits after raising the cost of its Prime membership.

The tech giant - which offers customers a range of services such as next day delivery as well as TV and music streaming - $119 to $139 this month to account for the “rise in wages and transportation costs”, which helped sales throughout the festive period soared, according to findings in the its quarterly earnings report.

The report read: "Amazon had its biggest-ever Black Friday to Cyber Monday holiday shopping weekend, with apparel, beauty, home, and toys among the top-selling categories. During the holiday season, third-party sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—achieved record worldwide sales in Amazon’s store. More than 130,000 third-party sellers worldwide surpassed $100,000 in sales on Amazon, and between Black Friday and Christmas, U.S.-based third-party

sellers sold an average of 11,500 products per minute.

"In addition, Amazon India’s month-long Great Indian Festival sales event was the biggest shopping celebration ever for sellers and brand partners on Amazon.in, with nearly 30,000 sellers surpassing $100,000 in sales.."

In the three months ending in December 2021, figure sales for Amazon were up 24% from a third quarter to $137.4bn.

The report also found that sales have risen 9% year-over-year from the same period in 2020.

The Prime membership price - which has been increased for the first time since 2018 - "will go into effect on February 18, 2022, and for current Prime

members, the new price will apply after March 25, 2022, on the date of their next renewal."