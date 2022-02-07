'Harry Potter' video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' could be released in September.

The highly-anticipated title was delayed last year as Warner Bros. required more time to make it the best "experience" for fans.

However, HBO’s CEO Jason Kilar insisted last month that it will be out in 2022.

Now, The Rowling Library - the source of all things relating to 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling - has revealed Jody Revenson's'The Art And Making Of Hogwarts Legacy' book is set for release on September 6, which suggests the game will arrive around then too.

The video game is set in the 'Harry Potter' universe and is a prequel to the iconic fantasy book series by Rowling set in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s, and allows players to explore an open world and cast magical spells.

Announcing the delay last year, the developers wrote on Twitter: “We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of 'Hogwarts Legacy' from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs."